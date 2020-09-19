'I-Land's winning boy group ENHYPEN launches official SNS platforms + pre-debut promotion schedule

Big Hit Entertainment x CJ ENM's new jointly produced global boy group ENHYPEN has officially launched various SNS platforms including YouTube, 'V Live', Weverse, TikTok, and more!

On September 18, Mnet's global boy group survival program 'I-Land' officially came to an end with 7 contestants earning a debut spot in ENHYPEN. The members are Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Junwoo, Niki, and Jungwon.



Now, on September 19, ENHYPEN's road to debut has officially kicked off as the group unveiled their official logo film via their various new SNS platforms. In addition, the group has released a pre-debut promotion schedule, highlighting some key events coming up including the members' new profiles, 'V Live' broadcasts, as well as special spin-off episodes featuring all 22 'I-Land' contestants!



Make sure to follow all of ENHYPEN's official platforms below for the latest updates on the boys! Congratulations once again to the 7-members!