Netizens spot Pentagon's logo being used by a bar in India

Netizens have recently come across a bar in India, potentially plagiarizing Pentagon's logo and font.

Here's Pentagon's group logo and font, as well as the logo and font used for Pentagon's official fanclub Universe:

And here are photos from a bar in India named 'Pentagon Bar & Kitchen':

What do you think of the similarities?

K-netizens left comments like, "Mmm, they straight copied and pasted", "Can Cube please do something", "I think anyone can see that it's the exact same logo", "Cube probably won't do anything smh", "How can they just steal something like that", "This isn't the first time Cube idols' contents have been plagiarized", and more.