Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BDC (Boys Da Capo) unveil 1st MV teaser for 'Shoot The Moon'

BDC (Boys Da Capo) have unveiled an enigmatic MV teaser for their upcoming title track, "Shoot The Moon". 

The prominent presence of the color blue continues in BDC's 1st MV teaser, alongside the members' chic, mature transformations in neat and stylish uniforms. At the end of a funky dance beat, BDC tease a single line from their upcoming track, confidently singing, "Shoot the moon!". 

Less than a week left before BDC return with their 1st mini album 'The Intersection: Belief' and title track "Shoot The Moon", on September 23 at 6 PM KST!

