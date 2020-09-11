Gong Hyo Jin & Ryu Joon Yeol camp in fall for outdoor brand 'Kolon Sport'

Gong Hyo Jin and Ryu Joon Yeol are featured in outdoor brand 'Kolon Sport's 2020 fall campaign.



In the official CF, the two actors set up their camping site and then relax in nature. After seeing Ryu Joon Yeol pitch the tent, Gong Hyo Jin expresses, "You're an outdoor genius. Can I do that? Genius?" They then take a seat, and Gong Hyo Jin jokes, "I did everything. You know that, right?"



More of Gong Hyo Jin and Ryu Joon Yeol's camping trip will be released through 'Kolon Sport's official YouTube channel.



Take a look at Gong Hyo Jin and Ryu Joon Yeol's 'Kolon Sport' clip above and their photos for the brand below.



