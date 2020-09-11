fromis_9's 'My Little Society' mini album highlight medley delayed

fromis_9's 'My Little Society' mini album highlight medley has been delayed.



On September 11, the girl group's label Off the Record Entertainment stated, "The highlight medley video, which was scheduled to be released today, will be released at 0:00 on September 12 due to quality issues. We ask for your understanding."



As previously reported, 'My Little Society' marks the girl group's long-awaited first comeback in approximately a year and 3 months after controversy arose surrounding manipulation allegations against Mnet's survival series 'Idol School'. Member Seoyeon was also revealed to be sitting out on album promotions due to a leg injury.



fromis_9's 'My Little Society' is set to drop on September 16 KST.