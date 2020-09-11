BTS win #1 + Performances from September 11th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, A Pink's Namjoo debuted with "Bird", Oh My Girl's YooA debuted with "Bon Voyage", Wonho debuted solo with "Open Mind", Lee Eun Sang made his solo debut with "Beautiful Scar", B.O.Y made a comeback with "Miss You", Haeun returned with "99.9", VINCIT returned with "Strike Out", 3YE came back with "On Air", Super Junior D&E made a comeback with "B.A.D",and South Club made their comeback with "Rock Star".



As for the nominees, BTS and Super Junior D&E were up against each other, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!



There were also performances by Lunarsolar, Even of Day, Lovelyz, CLC, OnlyOneOf, CRAVITY, ITZY, ATEEZ, and Kim Jang Hoon.





Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: Namjoo







DEBUT: YooA







DEBUT: Wonho







DEBUT: Lee Eun Sang







COMEBACK: B.O.Y







COMEBACK: Haeun







COMEBACK: VINCIT







COMEBACK: 3YE







COMEBACK: Super Junior D&E







COMEBACK: South Club







Lunarsolar







Even of Day







Lovelyz







CLC







OnlyOneOf







CRAVITY







ITZY







ATEEZ







Kim Jang Hoon







