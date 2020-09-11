8

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

BTS win #1 + Performances from September 11th 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, A Pink's Namjoo debuted with "Bird", Oh My Girl's YooA debuted with "Bon Voyage", Wonho debuted solo with "Open Mind", Lee Eun Sang made his solo debut with "Beautiful Scar", B.O.Y made a comeback with "Miss You", Haeun returned with "99.9", VINCIT returned with "Strike Out", 3YE came back with "On Air", Super Junior D&E made a comeback with "B.A.D",and South Club made their comeback with "Rock Star".

As for the nominees, BTS and Super Junior D&E were up against each other, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!

There were also performances by LunarsolarEven of DayLovelyzCLCOnlyOneOf, CRAVITY, ITZY, ATEEZ, and Kim Jang Hoon

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


==

DEBUT: Namjoo


==

DEBUT: YooA


==

DEBUT: Wonho


==

DEBUT: Lee Eun Sang


==

COMEBACK: B.O.Y


==

COMEBACK: Haeun


==

COMEBACK: VINCIT


==

COMEBACK: 3YE


==

COMEBACK: Super Junior D&E


==

COMEBACK: South Club


===

Lunarsolar


==

Even of Day


==

Lovelyz


==

CLC


==

OnlyOneOf


==

CRAVITY


==

ITZY


==

ATEEZ


==

Kim Jang Hoon


===

  1. BTS
  2. MUSIC BANK
2 1,292 Share 62% Upvoted

1

quark1239510,282 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

Eunhyuk's not disappointed in the loss... he's disappointed they can't celebrate with Soobin like they promised. 😂

Share

0

taeswife06134,271 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

CONGRATS TO MY BOYS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 100% DESERVE!!!!!! DYNAMITE IS A LITERAL BOMB!!!

and lemme just say that Stray Kids be lookin fineeeee during their performance.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND