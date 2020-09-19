Lee Hi & Code Kunst to feature as guests on next week's 'Amazing Saturday'

Lee Hi and Code Kunst are featuring as guests on next week's 'Amazing Saturday'.



The two AOMG artists are close friends with Nucksal, who's a regular panel member of the tvN variety show. In the preview video above, Nucksal says of Code Kunst, "He's someone who can't be trusted."



Lee Hi also competes against Girl's Day's Hyeri in the quiz segment, but Lee Hi ends up knowing more about the lyrics. She expresses, "It doesn't matter to me," and Hyeri says, "I'll work hard."



The episode of 'Amazing Saturday' featuring Lee Hi and Code Kunst airs on September 26 at 7:40PM KST. Watch the preview above!



