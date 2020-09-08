EXO's Chen drops 'Your Moonlight' MV for 'Do You Like Brahms?' OST

EXO's Chen is the voice behind "Your Moonlight" for the 'Do You Like Brahms?' OST.



The music video follows Park Eun Bin as Chae Song Ah and Kim Min Jae as Park Joon Young as classical music students who cross paths and find they have a past together. "Your Moonlight" is a ballad with orchestral elements about finding happiness by being in someone's presence.



Listen to Chen's "Your Moonlight" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below! Did you watch the premiere of the drama?

