ASTRO's Sanha flickers in and out in 'IN-OUT' character teaser video

ASTRO's Sanha is featured in the latest teaser for 'IN-OUT'!



The teaser follows Sanha as he moves through flickering lights and wakes up to a sign that states, "Bad idea." Sanha and Moonbin are grouping together as ASTRO's first unit, and their mini album 'IN-OUT' and title song "Bad Idea" drop on September 14 KST.



Watch Sanha's 'IN-OUT' character teaser video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

