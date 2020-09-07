Tony Ahn takes to Instagram to celebrate H.O.T's 24th debut anniversary with fans

H.O.T's Tony Ahn is celebrating the group's 24th debut anniversary!



On September 7 KST, the first generation idol took to his personal Instagram to reach out to fans, writing: "Today is 24 years since us five guys began our new lives as singers. I am sorry that all I am able to express is gratitude to all of you who have been with us through that entire life of light and darkness, happiness and sadness, love and pain, smiles and tears. Please take care of us in the future as well. We love you."



Accompanying his message are a number of H.O.T group photos through the years, as well as fanmade photos and art celebrating the anniversary.



Meanwhile, H.O.T debuted on September 7, 1996, moving on to release a number of hits including "Warrior's Descendants," "Candy," "Happiness," "Hope," and "I Yah." The group had officially disbanded in 2001; however, they got back together in 2018 to perform a reunion show at Seoul's Olympic Gymnasium for over 100,000 fans. The event was so successful that they performed a second reunion series at Seoul's Gocheok Dome the following year.



