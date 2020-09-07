Enlisting VAV member Baron says heartfelt 'goodbye for now' through release of IU's 'Through The Night' cover

VAV's Baron has a surprise for fans as he begins his military enlistment.





On September 7 KST, a few short hours after he arrived to begin his service, VAV's agency A TEAM Entertainment released a special cover video recorded by Baron himself. In the video, he begins by saying, "Hello, this is Baron. This song is for the VAMPZ [VAV's fandom] who have been with me up until now and the VAMPZ who will be waiting a long time for my return. Please listen well. Thank you."





The idol is then seen in a recording studio, turning on his backtrack and sitting to perform a sweet cover of IU's 2017 single "Through The Night." After the cover is over, he looks into the camera, offering a bittersweet smile and final bow before the video ends.

Meanwhile, Baron enlisted at an undisclosed location early that morning, with the other members of VAV in attendance.

Check out the full cover video above!