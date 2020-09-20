TREASURE sees huge success in Japan as new album, single top several of the nation's music charts

TREASURE is continuing to receive love from Japanese K-Pop fans!





According to YG Entertainment, the group's first comeback single "I Love You" has been #1 on Japan's largest music site Line Music's Top 100 live-ranking singles chart for three consecutive days. The single is also maintaining the top position on Japan's iTunes Top Songs chart.



Not only have over 200,000 copies of the group's new album 'THE FIRST STEP: CHAPTER 2' been pre-ordered, the dominating country that these preorders are coming from is Japan. In fact, one of Japan's major music charts mu-mo have already put the album at #1 on their album sales chart, two days before the album's actual release.



"It's a very positive sign considering the fact that they have not officially debuted in Japan and are a rookie group who has still not had any type of promotions there," YG Entertainment reacted in an official statement.



Meanwhile, TREASURE, which debuted in August, has four Japanese members (Yoshi, Mashiho, Asahi, and Haruto), a first for the agency.