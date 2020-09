BDC has dropped their album preview for 'The Intersection: Belief'.

The preview shows that the album will consist of "Dump", title song "Shoot the Moon", "Drowning", "I'll Be Your Star", and "Go Get Her" (featuring Eunsang).



BDC will be making their comeback on September 23, 6PM KST with their 1st EP 'THE INTERSECTION : BELIEF'.