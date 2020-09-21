BDC (Boys Da Capo) reveal 2nd powerful MV teaser for 'Shoot The Moon'

D-1 until BDC (Boys Da Capo) return with their first comeback album since debut!

BDC's upcoming 1st mini album 'The Intersection: Belief' is set for release both on/offline this September 23 at 6 PM KST. The group will be promoting a powerful, dynamic title track, "Shoot The Moon", paired with a chic choreography performance in uniform. In addition, BDC's 1st mini album contains a total of 5 all-new tracks including "Go Get Her" feat. the trio's fellow Brand New Music labelmate Lee Eun Sang.

Meanwhile, BDC also recently announced their official fanclub name, Finé.