Kangnam thanks Jung Se Woon for keeping quiet about his relationship with Lee Sang Hwa after they worked together on 'Laws of the Jungle'

On September 21, currently promoting solo idols including Ha Sung Woon, Jung Se Woon, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Jin Hyuk appeared as guests on KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz'!

During their introductions, the four guest idols were asked which of the 'Idol On Quiz' sunbae panelists they wanted to take after, between Kim Jong Min, 2PM's Nichkhun, A Pink's Bomi, and Kangnam.

Jung Se Woon answered, "I'd say Kangnam sunbaenim. I went to the jungle with him before, and I saw a very responsible side of him."

Here, Kangnam revealed, "Se Woon is a special hoobae for me too. I was able to marry my wife Lee Sang Hwa thanks to him. When we all went to the jungle together, a lot happened, a lot of stuff that couldn't go on broadcast. Se Woon knew everything, and he knew that [he and Lee Sang Hwa] started dating but he kept quiet about it."

Meanwhile, Kangnam tied the knot with former Olympic speed skater Lee Sang Hwa in October of last year. The two stars first met up while filming SBS's 'Laws of the Jungle' in 2018, where they also worked with Jung Se Woon.



Watch Jung Se Woon and Kangnam talk about their relationship from this week's 'Idol On Quiz', below (~2:00 mark)!