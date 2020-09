According to WM Entertainment on September 22, Oh My Girl's YooA will be singing the main Korean theme song for the new Netflix animation film, 'Over The Moon'!

The Korean version of YooA's OST "Rocket To The Moon!" will be released on September 25, ahead of 'Over The Moon's global premiere on Netflix next month on October 23. Meanwhile, 'Over The Moon' is a brand new, musical animated adventure by 'Academy Award' winner Glen Keane.