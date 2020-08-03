7

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Ravi, Red Velvet's Yeri, & Kim Woo Seok show off their visual chemistry for next collab remake, Cool's 'Sorrow'

Fever Music's '2020 Cool Summer Project' has released a new batch of teasers for the upcoming remake of Cool's "Sorrow", featuring VIXX's Ravi, Red Velvet's Yeri, and Kim Woo Seok!

This marks Part.3 of the ongoing '2020 Cool Summer Project' collaboration remake series. VIXX's Ravi and Red Velvet's Yeri previously worked together for the Part.1 collaboration track, a remake of Cool's "Woman On The Beach" along with AB6IX's Jeon Woong

In addition to Ravi, Yeri, and Kim Woo Seok's "Sorrow" teaser images, you can also catch a glimpse of the three idols during the remake track MV filming, below! The full single will be out on August 7 at 6 PM KST. 

Wait what was Part 2? Paradise? Or was it just different artists all together?

