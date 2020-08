B.O.Y's Song Yoo Bin gave masks to children who were in need.

Song Yoo Bin was running a project with a charity where he would donate 1 mask for every 10 views of his MV for "Through Love". He worked with the Kyowon Group to calculate and donate the number of masks, and donated them to the Child Fund. The masks will be given to children in need such as those at risk or in low-income families.

You can check out his solo song here.