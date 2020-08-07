TREASURE drop debut 'Boy' MV
YG is shit at a lot of things but one thing they never fail to get right is creative vision & execution for their artists this is straight up banger Its not even a "give it a few listens it will grow on you" its addictive from the first verse congratulations on your debut treasure!!!!!! let’s hit it BIG
This song is amazing love the beat even though i didn't understand a darn thing they were saying they looked close, fun, and had a great bond can't wait to hear/see what else they bring!
