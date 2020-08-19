Super Junior's Kyuhyun reveals teaser video for 'The Moment My Heart Jumped' for 'She is My Type' webtoon OST

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has revealed a new teaser video for "The Moment My Heart Jumped"!
As previously reported, Kyuhyun is the next artist to feature in a OST for the popular webtoon series 'She is My Type', and he's singing a beautiful, romantic ballad about loving someone for a long time. "The Moment My Heart Jumped" teaser video above features a heartfelt moment between the two lead characters
Watch Kyuhyun's latest "The Moment My Heart Jumped" teaser video above and their previous one here if you missed it.
