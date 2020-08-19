14

3

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

Super Junior's Kyuhyun reveals teaser video for 'The Moment My Heart Jumped' for 'She is My Type' webtoon OST

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has revealed a new teaser video for "The Moment My Heart Jumped"!

As previously reported, Kyuhyun is the next artist to feature in a OST for the popular webtoon series 'She is My Type', and he's singing a beautiful, romantic ballad about loving someone for a long time. "The Moment My Heart Jumped" teaser video above features a heartfelt moment between the two lead characters

Watch Kyuhyun's latest "The Moment My Heart Jumped" teaser video above and their previous one here if you missed it.



  1. Super Junior
  2. Kyuhyun
  3. THE MOMENT MY HEART JUMPED
  4. SHE IS MY TYPE
0 430 Share 82% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND