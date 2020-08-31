Lunarsolar have fun in 2nd music video teaser for debut single 'OH YA YA YA'

J Planet Entertainment's upcoming girl group is less than two days away from making their debut!





On August 31 KST, Lunarsolar released a second music video teaser for their debut single "OH YA YA YA," the title track off of their 1st single album 'SOLAR : flare.' In the clip, each of the four members have their own moment with the camera, showing off their strong visuals and whimsically bright concept looks. The clip ends with a sample of the song's hook and the group having fun in a celebratory circus-like atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Lunarsolar will be making their debut on September 2.

Check out the music video teaser above!