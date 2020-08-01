Rocket Punch reveals highlight medley for upcoming 3rd mini-album 'Blue Punch'

Rookie girl group Rocket Punch has just revealed a full highlight medley for their upcoming 3rd mini-album 'Blue Punch'.



On August 2 at midnight KST, the girls finally unveiled the refreshing highlight medley for their upcoming mini-album 'Blue Punch'. Rocket Punch is bringing in major summer vibes with their 6 tracks, including "Blue Punch", title song "Juicy", "Summer Punch!", "Summer Night", "Twinkle Star" and "The The".



'Blue Punch' is set to drop this August 4 at 6 PM KST. Which song are you looking forward to the most?

