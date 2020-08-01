Lee Hyori reveals why her mom scolded her about Rain

Lee Hyori revealed why her mom scolded her about Rain.



On the August 1st episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', Rain revealed he'd been afraid of Lee Hyori's criticisms lately, saying, "I dreamed of Lee Hyori yesterday. I could've slept for another half an hour, but as soon as I lay down, I woke right up thinking of Lee Hyori's face. If I'm late, I don't know how much more..."



Lee Hyori then said, "I called, and he said he got scared because my name appeared on his phone. Shouldn't you be happy? He's being funny these days, so he keeps exaggerating." She continued, "I went to see my mom and dad for the first time in a while, and my mom grabbed me and said sincerely, 'I have something to say, but don't speak so thoughtlessly to Rain.'"



Have you heard SSAK3's (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) debut song "Beach Again"?

