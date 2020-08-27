Rocket Punch drop 'Juicy' choreography MV

Rocket Punch have dropped their choreography music video for "Juicy"!



The choreography video above features the same, bubbly setting from Rocket Punch's "Juicy" MV. "Juicy" is the title track of their third mini album 'Blue Punch', and it's about throwing your cares to the side.



Watch the "Juicy" choreography MV above, and stay tuned for more Rocket Punch updates.

