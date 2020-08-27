3

1

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Rocket Punch drop 'Juicy' choreography MV

AKP STAFF

Rocket Punch have dropped their choreography music video for "Juicy"!

The choreography video above features the same, bubbly setting from Rocket Punch's "Juicy" MV. "Juicy" is the title track of their third mini album 'Blue Punch', and it's about throwing your cares to the side.

Watch the "Juicy" choreography MV above, and stay tuned for more Rocket Punch updates. 

  1. Rocket Punch
  2. JUICY
0 352 Share 75% Upvoted
Rocket Punch
Rocket Punch drop 'Juicy' choreography MV
2 hours ago   0   352

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND