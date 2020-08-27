'Love's Flavor 2' couple Oh Chang Suk & Lee Chae Eun once again deny breakup rumors

'Love's Flavor 2' couple Oh Chang Suk and Lee Chae Eun have once again denied breakup rumors.



Oh August 27, actor Oh Chang Suk's label PF Company told media outlets, "Oh Chang Suk and Lee Chae Eun are still dating well." The couple was embroiled in rumors revolving around a breakup and possible marriage earlier this month, and it looks like speculation about the two are still ongoing.



Breakup rumors began after the actor and model visited Los Angeles in November of last year. When neither posted updates or photos about the trip, netizens began speculating they had broken up. Lee Chae Eun also posted a photo of herself in a wedding dress on Instagram, sparking marriage rumors.



Oh Chang Suk and Lee Chae Eun announced they were officially dating in July of 2019 after appearing on TV Chosun's reality series 'Taste of Love 2'.



