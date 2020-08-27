'Space Sweepers' starring Song Joong Ki & Kim Tae Ri postpones premiere due to COVID-19 pandemic

The premiere of 'Space Sweepers' starring Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The upcoming movie was previously set to open in theaters on September 23, but on August 27, investment distributor Merry Christmas revealed, "The release of the movie 'Space Sweepers' scheduled for September 23 will be postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. We'll keep an eye on the future release schedule and let you know as soon as we decide."



Starring lead actor Song Joong Ki, lead actress Kim Tae Ri, Jin Sun Kyu, Yoo Hae Jin, and more, 'Space Sweepers' takes place in the year 2092 when mankind roams outer space freely. The story follows a rogue crew on board a spaceship known as 'Victory', a team of misfits who sweep up space trash and sell it for big earnings.



Stay tuned for updates on the movie 'Space Sweepers'.



