Oh My Girl and Korean cartoon character Pororo collaborate as 'Po My Girl' for 'SUPADUPA' MV

This might be Oh My Girl's most adorable collaboration yet!

On August 16 KST, the WM Entertainment girl group unveiled the music video for "SUPADUPA," a collaboration single made with lovable cartoon penguin Pororo of Korean children's program 'Pororo The Little Penguin.' In the music video, the Oh My Girl members are not only joined by Poporo, but other popular characters from the show, including Loopy and Petty.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, WM Entertainment revealed that Oh My Girl and the rest of the agency's line-up will be starring in their own agency-wide online concert next month.

Check out the full music video above!