TWICE's Jungyeon takes selfie for Instagram followers for 1st time since 'Soribada Awards' absence

Jungyeon took to Instagram for the first time since a health issue led to her absence at this week's 'Soribada Awards.'



On August 16 KST, the TWICE member shared a new photo through the group's official Instagram account. In the image, she is seen seated in a car, posing for a selfie with a mask across her face. The caption for the image was simply two emojis: a woman getting her haircut and a green heart, leading fans to believe she was on her way to the salon.



Earlier this summer, Jungyeon received herniated disk surgery, resulting in her having to sit during TWICE's 'World In A Day' online concert on August 9. She also did not attend or perform with the group at the 'Soribada Awards' on August 13. Due to the fact fans had not seen her for a while, they were quick to send her love with excited comments.



Meanwhile, TWICE is the middle of preparing their comeback album, which is tentatively set for release this October.

Check out Jungyeon's Instagram post below!