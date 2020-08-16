Lovelyz drops teaser for comeback with 7th mini-album 'Unforgettable'

Lovelyz will be making their comeback soon!

On August 17 at midnight KST, the Woollim Entertainment girl group finally released a teaser video for their comeback with their 7th mini-album. Titled 'Unforgettable', the album will be their first return since the release of 'Once Upon A Time' last year in May 2019. In the teaser, titled "Pieces of Memories", a member anonymously piece together a puzzle that results in their album name and release date.

Are you excited for Lovelyz's comeback? Their upcoming album will be released on September 1 KST. Stay tuned for details!