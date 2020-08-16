19

3

Teaser
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

Lovelyz drops teaser for comeback with 7th mini-album 'Unforgettable'

AKP STAFF

Lovelyz will be making their comeback soon!

On August 17 at midnight KST, the Woollim Entertainment girl group finally released a teaser video for their comeback with their 7th mini-album. Titled 'Unforgettable', the album will be their first return since the release of 'Once Upon A Time' last year in May 2019. In the teaser, titled "Pieces of Memories", a member anonymously piece together a puzzle that results in their album name and release date.

Are you excited for Lovelyz's comeback? Their upcoming album will be released on September 1 KST. Stay tuned for details!

  1. Lovelyz
4 591 Share 86% Upvoted

0

pink_oracle7,715 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

Jesus, Queendom had it's finale in October and now here we are 10 months later finally getting a comeback. Woollim completely wasted that opportunity.

Share

0

kxk6,052 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

damn right we about to make this comeback unforgettable! let’s go girlies

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

V, Jimin, Jin
Time for K-pop to get real. Part 1
59 minutes ago   9   420
misc.
Kpop Girl Groups Rankings & Rank Distribution
2 days ago   13   40,850

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND