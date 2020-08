Former 4minute member Jenyer (Jiyoon) has plans to make a solo comeback!

On August 17 at midnight KST, Jenyer (Jiyoon) dropped a new image as a teaser for her upcoming single. In the image, Jenyer is seen vaguely amid striped shadows, creating a mysterious aura around her. The character '火' written in the middle means "fire" or "rage", which might be what her new concept is signaling.



Stay tuned for more details! The new single will drop on August 24 KST at 6 PM.