DAY6's unit group Even of Day gives poetic voice instructions for 'The Book of Us : Gluon'

DAY6's unit Even of Day has dropped a new teaser.

On August 17 at midnight KST, the upcoming unit debut of DAY6 unveiled a video including voice instructions for 'The Book of Us : Gluon - Nothing Can Tear Us Apart'.





The video begins with the phrase, "We sail endlessly", followed by more 'instructions' such as, "There are times we lose our way due to the darkness that engulfs the light", "We shake because of the ruthless storms", and "But the reason why we cannot stop is the warm landscape that unfolds after the darkness".



The unit will officially drop their album and MV on August 31st at 6 PM KST. What do you think of the teaser?

