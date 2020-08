Kim Jae Hwan has dropped a live version of his newest song "I'm Not Okay".

The song sings of a man's longing as he can't let go of missing his loved one. Kim Jae Hwan's unique voice added to the emotion of the song to make it even more sorrowful. He handles his emotions accordingly, building up to the climax of the song that he belts out.

Check out the clip above.