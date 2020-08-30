VAV drops comeback schedule for 'Made For Two' comeback

VAV has dropped their comeback schedule for 'Made For Two'.

VAV's 6th mini-album 'Made For Two' will be the first album the boys promote as 6 albums after Baron enlists. However, he'll still be part of the album. According to the tracklist, the trailer will drop on September 1st, along with concept photos on the 2nd and 3rd, the tracklist on the 6th, the album preview on the 7th, the highlight medley on the 8th, the MV teasers on the 9th and 12th, a performance spoiler on the 10th, and the full release on the 15th.

Are you looking forward to VAV's 'Made For Two'?