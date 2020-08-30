Bora signs with KEYEAST

Bora has signed with KEYEAST.

The label said, "Since Bora was in SISTAR, she had also been acting and had been accepted as a talented 'acting-dol'. She has become a full-time actress since 2017 and has been taking on roles starting with the smaller roles. She will be working with KEYEAST so she can take a step up."

KEYEAST is home to various actors such as Han Bo Reum, Sunhwa (former SECRET), Hong Ji Yoon, In Gyo Jin, Joo Ji Hoon, Jung Ryeo Woon, Jiyoung (former KARA), and many, many more.