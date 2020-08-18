32

ITZY tease behind-the-scenes of 'Not Shy' MV

ITZY have revealed a teaser for a behind-the-scenes look at their "Not Shy" music video.

After dropping their "Not Shy" MV yesterday, ITZY are ready to show fans what went on behind the scenes. The teaser video above features the girl group on set as they film the cinematic MV, share their thoughts, and go over their choreography.

Stay tuned for ITZY's making-of video for their "Not Shy" MV.  

marcljf12 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

DALLA DALLA era: [ITZY? ITZY!] vlog teaser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kE3rasKTK04

ICY era: IT'z Tourbook & IT'z Tourbook in USA teasers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfcyGgNYPUw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkRVqEPnq0E

WANNABE era: Dance practice & Dance video teasers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JNWoIU2kpo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHI5gyg18Og

NOT SHY era:

DMV2DMZ181 pts 14 hours ago 0
14 hours ago

I like how Dancehall was flipped into the song!

