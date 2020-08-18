ITZY tease behind-the-scenes of 'Not Shy' MV

ITZY have revealed a teaser for a behind-the-scenes look at their "Not Shy" music video.



After dropping their "Not Shy" MV yesterday, ITZY are ready to show fans what went on behind the scenes. The teaser video above features the girl group on set as they film the cinematic MV, share their thoughts, and go over their choreography.



Stay tuned for ITZY's making-of video for their "Not Shy" MV.