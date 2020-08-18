Kang Daniel watches the whole 'Movie' in star-studded MV

Kang Daniel has dropped his music video for "Movie"!



In the MV, Kang Daniel goes throughout his day watching movies and meeting up with friends, including Henry, Jo Se Ho, and more. "Movie" featuring Dvwn is about someone who's a break during your busy day, and it's a track on the singer's second mini album 'Magenta', which featured "Who U Are" as the title song.



Watch Kang Daniel's "Movie" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.