Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Kang Daniel watches the whole 'Movie' in star-studded MV

Kang Daniel has dropped his music video for "Movie"!

In the MV, Kang Daniel goes throughout his day watching movies and meeting up with friends, including HenryJo Se Ho, and more. "Movie" featuring Dvwn is about someone who's a break during your busy day, and it's a track on the singer's second mini album 'Magenta', which featured "Who U Are" as the title song.

Watch Kang Daniel's "Movie" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

primazaza1,557 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

In the MV I saw : Henry Lau, DVWN, Chancellor, Jo Seho...

Kang Daniel is realyl a generous CEO he gave us 3 MV this comeback

leehi42xxx424 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

I was expecting for a list of stars in the mv but you only put same words as the title. 🙃

