Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

ONEUS take you behind the scenes of 'To Be or Not to Be' MV

ONEUS have revealed the making of their music video for "To Be or Not to Be".

The behind-the-scenes video above features unseen footage of the ONEUS members on the MV set, individual cameras of the members, and their bloody gun scene. "To Be or Not to Be" is the title song of the group's fourth mini album 'Lived', and it's about wanting to forget someone from your past and move on.

Watch ONEUS' latest making-of video above, their previous one below, and their "To Be or Not to Be" MV here if you missed it!

