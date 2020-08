Cheetah has dropped an audio + visual pack teaser clip for her upcoming new single, "So Sorry"!

In the visual teaser portion of the clip, Cheetah opens up the mysterious purple box previously shown in her new single teaser image. The box contains a colorful summer utopia scene combining fantastic elements, all accompanied by a groovy hip-hop beat.

Cheetah's "So Sorry" is set for release on August 17 at 12 PM KST!