Seven O'clock have released a new concept teaser image of member Hangyeom for their 'Highway' comeback.

Posing under striking red lights, Hangyeom draws fans in with his sharp visuals and enticing gaze. Meanwhile, Seven O'clock will be releasing their comeback album 'Highway' online this August 22 at 6 PM KST. Afterward, the group's comeback MV and showcase is scheduled for August 29.