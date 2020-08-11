BTS enter into 'I-LAND' in preview for this week's episode

Mnet's 'I-LAND' has revealed a preview of BTS' appearance on the show.



In the preview, BTS make an entrance and are immediately impressed by the futuristic set. The members express, "Now, shall we go to the unknown world?" and "This is awesome!"



As viewers know, Big Hit Entertainment founder Bang Si Hyuk is the show's general producer, and it looks like BTS are making a very special and rare appearance to support their label head. The BTS members are expected to give each of the 'I-LAND' trainees advice as mentors.



This episode airs on Friday at 11PM KST.



[Update: Newly released preview below!]





