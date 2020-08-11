7

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

HyunA updates fans with a weight scale photo ahead of comeback

AKP STAFF

On August 11, solo artist HyunA updated fans with her new weight!

According to the weight scale image shared in HyunA's newest Instagram post, the idol has weighed in at 47.3 kg at a height of 164 cm. In previous years, HyunA concerned fans by revealing that she weighed 44 kg; now it seems that the diva has decided to tone and strengthen her muscles more in preparation for her solo comeback.

You can also check out HyunA's Instagram below for some spoiler footage from her comeback MV filming set, while you wait for an official comeback release date!

  1. HyunA
1 2,776 Share 78% Upvoted

1

jung-ryuk219 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Its HyunA we're talking about.... she'll do it to perfection

Share
BTS, V
It's 2020 and is BTS V still a hidden member?
12 hours ago   46   17,738
Kang Daniel
[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] Kang Daniel - 'MAGENTA'
11 hours ago   3   1,265

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND