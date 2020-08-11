CNBLUE's Minhyuk and Jung In Sun to star opposite each other in drama 'Not Yet 30'

CNBLUE's Minhyuk and Jung In Sun are set to star opposite each other in the upcoming drama 'Not Yet 30'.



Minhyuk and Jung In Sun have been confirmed to be starring as the leads of the Kakao M original drama 'Not Yet 30', a series based on the popular webtoon 'Born in 1985'. The drama will revolve around the lives of women in their 30s like webtoon author Seo Ji Won, who meets her publisher and first love Lee Seung Yoo.



Jung In Sun is taking on the role of Seo Ji Won, which is her first role since starring in tvN's 'Psychopath Diary'. 'Not Yet 30' also marks Minhyuk's first project since his discharge from the military this past March.



'Not Yet 30' features 15 episodes, 20 minutes each, and it's scheduled to crank in this month.

