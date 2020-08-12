'Produce x 101' trainee Choi Su Hwan walks alone in 'Starry Night' MV teaser

'Produce x 101' trainee Choi Su Hwan has dropped his music video teaser for "Starry Night".
In the MV teaser, Choi Su Hwan reveals a passionate dance and walks alone into the city. "Starry Night" is the 'Produce x 101' trainee and LYNNA Entertainment solo artist's pre-debut single, but his official debut is still unknown.
Check out Choi Su Hwan's MV teaser above! "Starry Night" drops on August 20 KST.
