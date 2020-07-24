VIXX' Ravi is ready to take on summer in MV teaser for 'Paradise' feat. Ha Sung Woon

VIXX' Ravi has dropped his music video teaser for "Paradise" featuring Ha Sung Woon.



In the MV teaser, Ravi and Ha Sung Woon take off on a yacht to a beautiful tropical island. "Paradise" is the title song of Ravi's upcoming summer EP, which drops on July 28 KST.



What do you think of Ravi's "Paradise" MV teaser?