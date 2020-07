Kim Chung Ha is back with new music!

On July 6 KST, the solo artist released her second pre-release single "Play," as well as its accompanying music video. "Play" is a Latin pop-inspired track with a reggaeton influence that shifts the mood of previous single "Stay Tonight" to a more beautiful and hot afternoon. The song also features a verse by rapper Changmo.



Check out the music video for "Play" above!