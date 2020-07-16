Jang Dong Yoon, Krystal, & more attend first script reading for OCN's military thriller drama 'Search'

Back in April, the cast and crew of OCN's new military thriller drama 'Search' came together to take part in their first script reading, testing out their chemistry!

Slated to air some time in the latter half of 2020, OCN's 'Search' takes place within a covert demilitarized army base, where one day, a strange series of abductions and murder cases arise. A team of experts band together to investigate the case.

The drama will be led by a cast made up of Jang Dong Yoon, f(x)'s Krystal, Moon Jung Hee, Yoon Park, Lee Hyun Wook, etc. First up, actor Jang Dong Yoon plays the role of a young man eagerly awaiting his discharge from his mandatory military service, Yong Dong Jin. He's stationed to work with and care for the DMZ's search dogs, a bright character with affection for both animals and people.

Opposite Jang Dong Yoon, Krystals plays the role of an army lieutenant - Son Ye Rim - a character who boasts a near perfect military record. Moon Jung Hee, Yoon Park, and Lee Hyun Wook also take on military official roles such as a DMZ museum guide, an elite chief officer, plus more.



Viewers can definitely look forward to a series full of suspense, action, and mystery in OCN's 'Search', likely airing after the end of ongoing series 'Train'! In the meantime, check out some stills from the cast and crew's first script reading set, below.



