AOA's Seolhyun embroiled in 'Thai cigarette disturbance' rumors

AOA's Seolhyun is embroiled in rumors about an alleged bad attitude and cigarette smoking.



On July 22, online community sites spread rumors under the title "Thai cigarette disturbance" about a girl group member, who caused "a cigarette disturbance at a Thai hotel." The rumors first began in September of 2016 when E-Channel's 'Brave Journalists' reported, "Girl group member B, who's known for her innocent image, swears and smokes constantly."



One reporter stated, "When B went to Thailand to shoot a commercial, she smoked in her hotel room," adding that the incident set off the smoke alarm and other guests had to leave their rooms. When the hotel confronted girl group member B, she allegedly responded confidently, "I didn't know it was a non-smoking area." In the end, the hotel staff is said to have apologized to her instead.



The reporter further stated, "B was also late to shoot the commercial because she was taking selfies. Because she's such a top star, the advertisement company had no choice but to sign another contract with her." The reporter also alleged the idol star in question had a bad attitude, stating, "B communicates with her chin. The kind members in her group are her personal errand runners."



As Seolhyun is known to have shot a commercial in Thailand and re-signed a contract as an advertising model, many netizens are speculating she's the girl group member in the 'Thai cigarette disturbance' rumors.



AOA's agency FNC Entertainment denied there was any truth to the talk, stating, "We're stating clearly that the person in the rumors is not Seolhyun. We're collecting data for legal action against groundless rumors online and the spread of false information."



In other news, Seolhyun was recently the subject of rumors about her involvement in Mina-Jimin's bullying controversy.