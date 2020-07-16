1

Music Video
D1CE reveal relaxed 'brown version' of 'Draw You' MV

D1CE have revealed the 'brown version' of their "Draw You" music video.

In the MV, the D1CE members have a relaxed day inside as they sing the romantic track. "Draw You" is the title song of their second mini album 'Draw You: Remember Me', and it's about remembering someone from your past.

Watch D1CE's "Draw You" MV above and their original MV here

