'Produce 101' & 'Mix Nine' contestant Huh Chan Mi drops spoiler film for 'Lights'

'Produce 101' and 'Mix Nine' contestant Huh Chan Mi dropped her spoiler film for "Lights".



The MV teaser zooms in on a sparkling gem and ends up with a ray of light on Huh Chan Mi. The survival show contestant has signed with FirstOne Entertainment to make her debut as a solo artist with "Lights" and her first digital single 'Highlight', which drops on July 23 KST.



Watch Huh Chan Mi's "Lights" spoiler film above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



