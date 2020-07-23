Classmate of April's Naeun says bullying rumors are groundless

A past classmate of April's Naeun has stated her bullying rumors are groundless.



On July 22, netizen 'A' claimed Naeun had bullied her during their tutoring school days in elementary school, and DSP Media denied the allegations. A classmate from Naeun's elementary school days has now spoken up on the rumors, stating, "Lee Na Eun was a cheerful friend during our school days. The school violence rumors are totally groundless."



The classmate continued, "It's ridiculous to say that Lee Naeun was a school bully. I remember her getting along with everyone. I remember that teachers liked her because she had a pretty face and a kind heart."



It's also reported Naeun is having a very hard time amid the allegations. One media outlet reported she was deeply hurt by the rumors and hasn't stopped crying since they made headlines.



In related news, DSP Media confirmed Naeun would still be joining April for their 'Hello Summer' comeback.